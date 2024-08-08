PM Shehbaz Sharif to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day long visit to Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and other senior federal ministers.

During his day-long visit PM Shehabz Sharif will attend International Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi.

The second edition of the International Food and Agriculture Exhibition, FOODAg-2024 will start from August 9 to 11, 2024, at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

The event aims to bolster Pakistan’s agro and food product exports, which exceeded $8 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24.While addressing a press conference held on Thursday, the chief executive officer of the TDAP said that the exhibition, under the theme ‘Growing a Sustainable Future’, will highlight Pakistan’s substantial contributions to global food security, empower exporters to display their products, explore joint venture opportunities with international partners, and elevate the qualitative standards of Pakistan’s agricultural produce.