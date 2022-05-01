PM Shehbaz, UAE Crown Prince discuss advancing longstanding relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his brief stopover in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by the UAE Crown Prince ahead of their meeting at Royal Palace, Qasr-e Al-Shatie.

The Prime Minister and UAE Crown Prince also discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

Pakistan Delegation included Bilalwal Bhutto, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Khwaja Muhammad Asif Minister for Defence, Shahzain Bugti, Minister for Narcotics Control, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Asad Mahmood, Minister for Communication. pic.twitter.com/EvMqYkGhbP — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) May 1, 2022



Earlier, the premier along with a delegation paid a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

PM Sharif, OIC SG Taha meeting

PM Sharif has affirmed his government’s commitment to promoting the interests of the Muslim Ummah as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He was talking to the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who called on him in Makkah Mukarrama on Saturday.

The premier thanked the OIC secretary-general for consistent and unequivocal support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the Kashmir cause, the state radio reported.

He urged the organization to lead the diplomatic endeavours towards facilitating a peaceful and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said Pakistan, as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, is looking forward to playing a proactive role with regard to the matters of interest and concern to the OIC member states.

Shehbaz Sharif invited the OIC to launch a concerted effort to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and other occupied Palestinian territories.

He also underscored the need for the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. He emphasised that the OIC should step up its efforts to counter growing Islamophobia at the international level.

Shehbaz Sharif invited the OIC secretary-general to pay a visit to Pakistan, which was accepted.

The secretary-general reaffirmed the OIC’s support for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He expressed his resolve to work closely with Pakistan on key issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah, especially Palestine, Afghanistan and Islamophobia.

