PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit tomorrow, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

During his stay in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend a Pakistan Navy’s ceremony, said well-placed sources.

The prime minister will also chair a special meeting on the law and order situation in Karachi during his day-long visit to the port city.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently took strict notice of bomb blasts in Karachi and ordered concerned authorities to immediately arrest the culprits.

PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the bomb explosion that hit Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road of Karachi on May 17.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased woman and expressed sympathy to 11 wounded persons in the bomb blast incident. He assured the Centre’s maximum assistance to the Sindh government for arresting the culprits.

He directed concerned authorities to bring improvements in the security arrangements for ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining law and order situation across the province.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) today shared evidence of Allah Dino’s involvement in the IED blast in Karachi through video and audio evidence, a day after he was killed in a law enforcement agencies (LEAs) raid.

During a joint press conference headed by Murtaza Wahab and DIG CTD Khurram Ali, multiple CCTV footage was shared with media showing the alleged terrorist carrying the motorcycle used in the attack.

The official said that Allah Dino was trained in Iran as an IED expert and was allegedly involved in multiple attacks on rail tracks

