PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Turkish embassy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Turkish Embassy to express condolences and deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the devastating earthquake, ARY News reported.

In the statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that the Pakistani nation is saddened by the loss of precious lives in the terrible earthquake.

He said that the Pakistani nation stands side by side with the Turkish brothers in this difficult time.

The premier assured of providing all possible assistance to help the Turkish brothers and announced to continue to send relief goods.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad today to express condolences over the loss of life and property due to the recent earthquake in Turkiye.#PakistanStandswithTurkiye pic.twitter.com/uvdaUIcxHM — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) February 13, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the PIA transported another consignment of five tons of relief assistance to quake-hit Türkiye yesterday.

Another PIA flight transported relief assistance to the quake-hit Turkiye in line with Pakistan’s sincere efforts to help the people and government of brotherly country facing widespread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

“The national flag carrier has so far transported around 72 tons of relief assistance besides airlifting a 51-member rescue team,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement.

Elaborating, he said, the PIA collectively operated six scheduled and two special chartered flights to Adana and Istanbul cities of Türkiye and Damascus, the capital city of Syria.

“The relief flights are being operated by Boeing-777 aircraft from Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, adding the PIA was actively participating in the relief activities on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

The spokesman said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had delivered a large number of tents and blankets to the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye and Syria, the state news agency reported.

