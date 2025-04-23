web analytics
PM Shehbaz, Sindh’s CM to hold talks over contentious canal project

By Web Desk
KARACHI: A meeting has been fixed between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss the contentious issue of canals on the Indus River.

Sindh’s CM Murad Ali Shah, accompanied with Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and have reached Islamabad for talks with the federal government.

A team of Sindh’s irrigation experts, accompanying with the chief minister also reached the federal capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after his return from Turkey visit will hold meeting with Sindh’s delegation.

The sides will discuss protest sit-ins in Sindh against construction of canals. Murad Ali Shah and irrigation minister Jam Khan Shoro will present Sindh’s stance over the contentious canal project.

The PML-N’s senior leadership holding a meeting with the Sindh government officials. “Federal government wants an immediate end of protest sit-ins in Sindh against contentious canal project”, sources said.

Sources said that the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Murad Ali Shah likely to be held tomorrow or on Friday.

People’s Party sources said that a top official of the federal government had engaged the Sindh government.

