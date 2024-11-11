Pakistan reiterates demand to halt Palestinians’ genocide

RIYADH: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and lifting of the blockade against Gaza to ensure prompt delivery of food, water, electricity, and medical aid.

In his address to the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Monday, the prime minister stressed the need to implement a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) following the landmark advisory decision by the International Court of Justice.

PM Shehbaz also called for a comprehensive review of Israel’s membership in the UN. He said the humanitarian catastrophe has escalated to an unimaginable degree, citing Israel’s tyranny in Gaza.

He said that for more than a year, the occupied Palestinian territory—especially Gaza—has been plunged into a never-ending state of gloom and misery, with families split apart, houses destroyed, and lives lost.

He asked how long mankind should ignore hospitals being destroyed as wounded mothers clutched their children’ dead bodies. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the International Court of Justice and the media have correctly classified these crimes against the Palestinian people as genocide. Israel has been blatantly violating every moral rule with every day that goes along.

PM Shehbaz said that the world’s passivity and inactivity have given Israel more confidence as houses and their occupants are being blown up, and humanity’s repeated demands for a truce, unimpeded humanitarian aid, and civilian protection are being completely disregarded.

He said that Israel continues to get the most advanced armaments, which is unquestionably a sign of support and protection. The prime minister said that international humanitarian rules that were designed to protect the weak have been completely destroyed.

“Pakistan remains steadfast in its support of the Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders. This is the only avenue toward justice and durable peace in the holy land.

The prime minister said that it is the only avenue for justice and durable peace in the holy land. mPM Shehbaz said Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s recent strikes against Iran as an outright violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding “We equally denounce Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and stand in complete solidarity with its people.”

He cautioned that such escalation by Israel constituted a dangerous threat that could unleash a broader war.

The prime minister expressed the hope that this summit would be a moment to transform their words into action. “Together they should move beyond condemnation and act swiftly to uphold justice and dignity for the people of Palestine and all those who faced oppression.”

He also expressed his profound gratitude to the sagacious Saudi leadership for convening the summit.