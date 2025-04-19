PM Shehbaz stresses achieving agricultural self-sufficiency through modernisation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has stressed achieving agricultural self-sufficiency through modernisation, leveraging youth’s potential, and expertise.

Presiding over a high-level consultative meeting in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan is blessed with fertile land, skilled agricultural professionals and hardworking farmers.

He said the opinion and suggestions of relevant stakeholders will be reviewed and utilised through a coordinated strategy to advance the agriculture sector.

The prime minster suggested developing agro-based cottage industries, SMEs, and storage facilities to robustly advance the sector.

The prime said if such facilities were established in rural areas, our youth could start their own ventures, create employment opportunities and export produce emphasizing that this area also requires focused attention.

During the session, the participants identified key areas for agricultural development and emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms and a scientific approach. Suggestions were made to improve the availability of smartphone and internet access in rural areas under the umbrella of agricultural digitalization and artificial intelligence, to create a centralized farmer database and to introduce blockchain and QR code systems for the delivery of agricultural inputs.

In the field of research and development, it was agreed to focus on soil fertility, promote the production of nutrient-rich crops through modern scientific methods and launch training programs through public-private partnerships to enhance farmers’ capacity.

The participants vowed to take concrete steps to make the youth an active part of national agricultural development, prioritize scientific research, and move Pakistan toward agricultural self-sufficiency through collective efforts.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz invited the friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mines and minerals, Information Technology and agriculture sectors.

Addressing the Health, Engineering and Minerals Show in Lahore, he assured to extend full facilitation to the investors. He emphasized these sectors offer vistas of opportunities for profitable investments.

Alluding to the reduction in inflation and policy rates as well as electricity tariffs, the Prime Minister said this has created a conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is marching towards growth and prosperity. He said our country has a young population and they are equipping themselves with modern techniques and vocational training. He said Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Pakistan very valuable natural resources, emphasizing the need for joint ventures in the field of mines and minerals.