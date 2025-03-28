PM Shehbaz stresses collective resolve to eradicate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed collective resolve and solidarity with the armed forces to fight terrorism and ensure a peaceful Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During a recent speech, the prime minister addressed Pakistan as a “Great gift from Allah Almighty,” granted during the blessed month of Ramadan.

PM Shehbaz condemned terrorism, describing it as a grave threat to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

He reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating this threat, highlighting the critical role of Pakistan’s armed forces, sacrifices of security forces and law enforcement agencies.

The prime minister praised security forces’ unwavering dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty, calling them the true guardians of the nation.

PM Shehbaz urged religious scholars to actively support counter-terrorism efforts and promote unity among the people.

He went on to underscore the importance of harnessing Pakistan’s abundant natural resources and the intelligence of its people for national development.

Read more: PM Shehbaz vows to give Pakistan economic stability

Addressing the youth, he emphasised their pivotal role in nation-building and pledged to provide them with opportunities for growth and empowerment through initiatives like the Prime Minister Youth Program.

Shehbaz Sharif further highlighted the role of media and social media in combating misinformation and fostering positive thinking.

The prime minister called for adherence to the teachings of the Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a guiding path to success.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the significance of economic strength, stating that a financially robust nation can make independent decisions.