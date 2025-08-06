web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 7, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz stresses for punctuality in government offices

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a directive to all federal ministries, divisions, and autonomous bodies to firmly adhere to official working hours, ARY News reported.

The move comes in response to constant complaints regarding lateness and absence in government offices.

PM Shehbaz expressed his dissatisfaction and concern over the unpunctuality, and gave strict instructions to all government personnel to comply with designated office timings.

In his directives, Shehbaz Sharif specifically urged all federal secretaries and heads of departments to lead by example and ensure discipline within their respective organisations.

In a formal notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeated that delays and absenteeism will no longer be accepted.

The initiative is designed to enhance operational efficiency, reinforce institutional discipline, and improve service delivery across federal entities.

Read More: Ishaq Dar reaffirms commitment to transparent governance

Notification letters have been dispatched by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal to all ministries and departments, emphasising the directive and calling for instant compliance.

This government punctuality directive is part of a broader effort to enhance the government’s efficiency, deliver improved public services, and promote a culture of accountability.

The Prime Minister’s Office has stated that being on time is an important part of good governance and should always be adhered to.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.