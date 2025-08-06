PM Shehbaz stresses for punctuality in government offices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a directive to all federal ministries, divisions, and autonomous bodies to firmly adhere to official working hours, ARY News reported.



The move comes in response to constant complaints regarding lateness and absence in government offices.

PM Shehbaz expressed his dissatisfaction and concern over the unpunctuality, and gave strict instructions to all government personnel to comply with designated office timings.

In his directives, Shehbaz Sharif specifically urged all federal secretaries and heads of departments to lead by example and ensure discipline within their respective organisations.

In a formal notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeated that delays and absenteeism will no longer be accepted.

The initiative is designed to enhance operational efficiency, reinforce institutional discipline, and improve service delivery across federal entities.

Notification letters have been dispatched by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal to all ministries and departments, emphasising the directive and calling for instant compliance.

This government punctuality directive is part of a broader effort to enhance the government’s efficiency, deliver improved public services, and promote a culture of accountability.

The Prime Minister’s Office has stated that being on time is an important part of good governance and should always be adhered to.