PM Shehbaz stresses importance of boosting edible oil production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday emphasised the need to expedite measures for increasing local production of edible oil, ARY News reported.

During a meeting to assess the performance of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and agricultural growth, PM Shehbaz called for increased local production of edible oil to tackle the dependency on imports.

The meeting focused on key strategies and initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural growth and ensuring national food security.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed the government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources to enhance agricultural growth and production, research affairs and overall development.

Shehbaz Sharif recognised the role of innovation as he directed authorities to involve young agricultural researchers from across Pakistan to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the sector.

PM Shehbaz also ordered a crackdown against companies selling deficient seeds to maintain quality standards and reliability in agricultural growth inputs and national food security.

Additionally, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) was instructed to activate research activities to advance agricultural innovations and research affairs.

Modernising farming practices through the promotion of mechanisation nationwide was also highlighted as a priority.

The meeting also addressed the expeditious completion of all necessary processes for the closure of the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

Participants were briefed on strategies to increase agricultural exports and the progress of establishing the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority, which is now nearing completion.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and other senior officials attended the session, demonstrating a collective resolve to strengthen the agricultural sector and ensure food security for the country.

