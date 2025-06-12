PM Shehbaz takes notice of NA speaker, Senate chairman’s salary hike

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the recent increase in salaries and perks for the National Assembly Speaker and the Senate Chairman, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PM also took notice of the hike in the salaries of Deputy chairman senate Sardar Syedaal Khan Nasar and Deputy speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

PM Shehbaz summoned a report from head of senate and national assembly and will decide on salary increase after reviewing that report.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also opposed the recent increase in salaries and perks for the National Assembly Speaker and the Senate Chairman, terming it “financial extravagance.”

In a statement, the defence minister criticised the substantial raise, asserting that it falls under the category of excessive spending.

Khawaja Asif said that the ‘lavish’ increment in the salaries and benefits of the Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairman also qualifies as financial extravagance.

He said that there is need to consider the life of the common man, stating that the nation’s honor and dignity depend on their well-being.

It is worth mentioning that the federal government approved a massive 500 percent salary increase for the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate.

According to reports, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani will now receive a monthly salary of PKR 1.3 million.

Previously, both high-ranking parliamentary officials were drawing a salary of PKR 205,000 per month.

The massive increase will come into effect from 1st January 2025, according to the notification released by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

This development follows an earlier decision by the government to approve a PKR 519,000 monthly salary increase for Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators.