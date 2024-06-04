PM Shehbaz terms CPEC integral to Pakistan’s economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asserted Pakistan has witnessed a significant development through different projects initiated under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an interview with the Chinese media group, the prime minister termed CPEC as a milestone in Pakistan’s development and progress.

Declaring the One Belt One Road as a remarkable initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said it reflects the vision of the Chinese leadership that peace in the world is indispensible for progress and prosperity.

Commenting on the abundant coal reserves of Thar, the Prime Minister said this vast treasure can help generate affordable electricity as compared to imported fuel, saving billions of dollars.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese President Xi Jinping over the enormous investment in Pakistan under the banner of CPEC, he said now the corridor is entering into a new phase and Business to Business will be its essential component.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed desire to learn from Chinese expertise in the field of agriculture. For this purpose, he said different agreements will be signed with Chinese companies and expressed the hope that the Chinese leadership will fully support us.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz arrived in China on a five-day official visit with investment to be high on the agenda.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Shenzhen, China on an official visit,” a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. “Upon arrival he was welcomed by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China Mr Luo Huanghao.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior Ministers of the Cabinet are accompanying the Prime Minister in his first official visit to China since assuming office.

Shenzhen is the first stop during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China.

During his two-day stay in Shenzhen, the Prime Minister and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors.