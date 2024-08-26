PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China strategic ties vital for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Commander of China’s Peoples Liberation Army Ground Forces General Li Qiaoming called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif as they reiterated to enhance bilateral defense and strategic cooperation, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz welcomed General Li Qiaoming on his arrival in Pakistan. The prime minister said that Pakistan-China defense and strategic relations are essential for regional peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also emphasised the importance of bilateral ties between the friendly countries. “The brotherly relationship with China enjoys wide public, political and institutional support in Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Li Chao Ming described Pakistan as China’s “iron brother,” strategic partner, and trustworthy friend. The China’s Peoples Liberation Army ground forces commander said that China prioritises relationships with Pakistan.

Read More: Pakistan-China relations transforming into enhanced economic ties: PM

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral defense and strategic cooperation, with General Li expressing his desire to take the friendship and cooperation to new levels.

Earlier in the day, General Li Qiaoming, called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif in Islamabad. The Defence Minister on this occasion said decades-long Pak-China relations are focused on welfare of people of both countries.

He said that Pakistan deeply appreciates China’s diplomatic and material support in fight against terrorism at regional and international fora.

He reiterated that Pakistan is committed to stability and peace in the region.

Speaking on the occasion the Chinese general commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in combating terrorism.

Both sides acknowledged the strong relationship between their Armed Forces and committed to further expand defense collaboration.