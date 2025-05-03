PM Shehbaz thanks Erdogan for support amid Pak-India tensions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his firm backing of Pakistan amid the current South Asian situation and his appeal for regional peace after the Pahalgam attack, a state-run news agency, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Irfan Neziroglu PM Shehbaz said Turkiye’s support to Pakistan exemplifies the strong, historic bond between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz said despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured.

He reiterated that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Enumerating that Pakistan’s sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts, including 90,000 casualties and over 152 billion dollars in economic losses over the years, Shehbaz Sharif said India’s actions will distract Pakistan from its counter-terrorism efforts.

PM Shehbaz said that India has failed to share any evidence and is falsely trying to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident.

He said India has yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan would cooperate fully with such an investigation and would welcome if Turkiye joined it.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his government’s focus on Pakistan’s economic recovery and growth for which it required peace and security in its neighborhood.

On the occasion, the Turkish Ambassador informed the Prime Minister that Turkiye appreciated Pakistan’s position and expressed its solidarity with Pakistan while calling for de-escalation and urging restraint in the current crisis to maintain peace and security in South Asia.