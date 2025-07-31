PM Shehbaz thanks Trump over “historic” US-Pakistan trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his role in finalising a “historic” trade agreement between Pakistan and the United States.

“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that the “landmark” deal would enhance the bilateral growing cooperation to expand the frontiers of enduring partnership in days to come.

US President Trump announced on his Truth Social account, “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day.”

Also read: Trump announces trade deal with Pakistan

Earlier, Trump administration slapped 25% tariff and an unspecified penalty on goods imported from India starting on Friday.

“We have, over the years, done relatively little business with them (India) because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country… India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first,” Trump wrote in a separate strongly worded post on his social media platform.