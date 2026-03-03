PM Shehbaz to brief parliamentary leaders on Gulf situation

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders to review the evolving situation in the Gulf region.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate on Tuesday that the prime minister will give an in-camera briefing to parliamentary leaders on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

The briefing will focus on the Middle East situation, particularly the ongoing tensions involving Iran and Israel.

The minister said that Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah has been tasked with contacting parliamentary leaders of all parties, including opposition leaders from both the Senate and the National Assembly, to ensure their participation.

Tarar said the prime minister had taken this important decision in view of the current global and regional developments.

PPPP delegation meets PM

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country and regional developments.

During the meeting, the prime minister described the PPPP as a key coalition partner and thanked the party for supporting the government in important decisions aimed at the country’s development.

The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Aijaz Jakhrani.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah.