Monday, August 4, 2025
PM Shehbaz to visit flood-affected areas in Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow

GILGIT: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) tomorrow (Monday), where he is expected to announce a relief package for the victims of recent floods.

According to official sources, the federal government will provide financial assistance under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package. The families of those who lost their lives in the floods will receive compensation of Rs 1 million, while the injured will be given Rs 500,000 each.

The Prime Minister will personally distribute relief cheques among the affected families.

During the visit, Chief Minister GB will brief the Prime Minister on the extent of flood-related damages in the region. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan & SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam and other officials will accompany the Prime Minister.

Read More: NDMA warns of GLOF risk in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sources further said that several federal ministers have already arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

