PM Shehbaz to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be embarking on a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and covering bilateral relations and recent tensions with India.

“During the visit, from 25-30 May 2025, the Prime Minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on the entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance,” a Foreign Office press statement read.

PM Shehbaz will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India, the statement added.

Read More: Turkish President Erdogan reiterates support for Pakistan

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe,Tajikistan, from 29-30 May 2025.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his profound gratitude to Turkiye and Azerbaijan for their unwavering solidarity with and support to Pakistan during the recent tensions with India.