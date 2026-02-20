PM Shehbaz, Trump hold informal meeting on BOP sidelines

WASHINGTON: An informal meeting took place between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Board of Peace (BOP) meeting in Washington on Thursday.

During the interaction, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and shook hands. President Trump also warmly embraced Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reflecting the cordial atmosphere of the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held informal and friendly interactions with several world leaders attending the inaugural session of the Board of Peace.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day official visit to the United States at the invitation of President Trump, met with a number of participating leaders, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia.

During their discussions, the leaders exchanged views on important regional and global issues, demonstrating warmth and a spirit of cooperation and friendship.

Pakistan’s inclusion in the Board of Peace underscores the country’s growing diplomatic engagement and foreign policy outreach, particularly its contributions to peace efforts in Gaza, reconstruction initiatives, and broader global peace endeavours.

Addressing the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, PM Shehbaz said the people of Palestine have long endured illegal occupation and immense sufferings.

Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to work together towards a credible pathway to Palestinians’ self-determination.

The Prime Minister said, to achieve long-lasting peace, it is very important that ceasefire violations must end to preserve lives and advance reconstruction efforts. He said the people of Palestine must exercise full control of their land and their future in line with the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.