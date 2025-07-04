PM Shehbaz, Turkiye president vow expanding bilateral relations

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders engaged in a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional developments.

PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan reiterated their resolve and commitment to bringing about meaningful progress in relations between the two countries, in all important sectors.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in trade, defense, energy, connectivity, and investment sectors.

To this end, the two countries agreed to exchange high level delegations so as to ensure early finalization of the understandings reached between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working closely with Turkiye in advancing their shared goals of peace, stability, and sustainable development throughout the region.

Earlier Speaking at the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Azerbaijan, the prime minister said that clean energy pathways and eco-tourism projects can significantly boost inclusive, sustainable development, generating green employment opportunities and aiding livelihoods in vulnerable areas.

He emphasized that enhancing trade and investment is crucial for bolstering regional links and launching ECO transport networks. He noted that these networks will focus on securing energy supplies, fostering tourism within the region, and driving economic progress and efficiency.

These goals were outlined and endorsed as the ECO Vision 2025 during the 13th ECO Summit in Islamabad in March 2017. In this context, the ECO Trade Agreement was proposed as a pivotal intraregional trade pact. Nevertheless, despite a significant time lapse, its implementation remains pending.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan supports Uzbekistan’s proposal for strategic objective cooperation 2035 as a step in the right direction. He urged the ECO member states to enhance solidarity and cooperation, accept global challenges and channel their collective energies towards a future that guarantees their people, a life of peace, progress and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz said in view of the proud legacy of ancient and well-established Silk Route, which nurtured rich and industrious civilizations, the great ECO region must build on this historic synergy to shape a better future. He thanked all the member states for the support in designating Lahore a confluence of history, culture, and cuisine at an ECO Tourism capital for the year 2027.

He assured that Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heart, will enthrall all those, who will visit the country. He extended a very warm invitation to all the member states.