PM Shehbaz urges collective efforts for country’s economic development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday commended the economic team and coalition partners for their dedication and backing in securing the passage of the 2025-26 annual budget in parliament, urging them to mirror this outstanding unity and effort to drive national economic progress.

Addressing members of the Senate and National Assembly after the approval of budget 2025-26, the prime minister said, “Now, we must all work together day and night for Pakistan’s economic progress. I firmly believe that this exemplary unity will ensure Pakistan’s economic uplift.”

PM Shehbaz said the economic team worked tirelessly to prepare a people-friendly budget and also thanked the allied parties whose consultations helped shape a budget as per the public aspirations.

Discussing the regional situation, he said Allah Almighty had granted Pakistan a splendid victory in response to India’s recent unprovoked aggression against Pakistan.

The Pakistan armed forces, the entire political leadership, the public, civil society, and the media unitedly thwarted the enemy’s evil designs. Pakistan’s victory has elevated its stature among the comity of nations, he added.

PM Shehbaz told the parliamentarians that under the leadership of Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the diplomatic delegation effectively highlighted Pakistan’s stance and exposed India’s malicious intentions toward Pakistan on the global stage.

The prime minister stated that the multi-party delegation was warmly received internationally, and overseas Pakistanis also enthusiastically greeted them, offering heartfelt tributes to the government and Pakistan armed forces over diplomatic and military triumph.

Coming to recent Israel’s aggression against Iran, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and its people at every level.

“I was in constant contact with the Iranian leadership, particularly President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, during the conflict. The resolution of Israel-Iran conflict will open avenues for peace and prosperity in the region,” PM Shehbaz remarked.

Speaking about the situation in Middle East, the prime minister said Pakistan expressed solidarity with Iran at all levels during the Israeli aggression against Iran.

The prime minister said he was in contact with the Iranian leadership, especially President Masoud Pezeshkian. He said resolution of the Israel-Iran conflict will open the doors for peace and prosperity in the region.

Chairman of Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, members of the federal cabinet as well as the Senate and National Assembly attended the meeting.