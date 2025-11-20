US Congress report validates Pakistan’s success over India in ‘May Yudh’: PM Shehbaz

HARIGHEL, Bagh: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that a recent US congressional report had confirmed Pakistan’s success over India in what he referred to as the “May Yudh.”

The prime minister made the remarks while laying the foundation stone of a Daanish School in Harighel, Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), reaffirming the government’s resolve to provide quality educational facilities to remote and underprivileged areas of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister noted that the Daanish School system—launched in Punjab in 2010—had now expanded nationwide and was transforming the lives of thousands of children from backward regions.

He directed the AJK Education Department to complete the project within the stipulated time, announcing that the school would be inaugurated on March 23, 2026.

He also announced that the foundation stone of another Daanish School would soon be laid in Neelum Valley.

Shehbaz Sharif said Daanish Schools offer educational standards comparable to prestigious institutions such as Aitchison College and Lawrence College, while providing students with modern technology, free uniforms, meals, accommodation, and qualified faculty preferably recruited from local communities.

He said thousands of Daanish School graduates were contributing positively to Pakistan’s image across the globe.

As regards national security, the prime minister said a recent report of the US Congress had validated Pakistan’s success in a confrontation with India.

He said that US President Donald Trump had also acknowledged multiple times that Pakistan downed seven new Indian aircraft.

He said the exemplary performance of Pakistan’s armed forces compelled the enemy to retreat, crediting what he termed the “leadership of Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.”

The prime minister said that on the economic front as well, the country was moving in the right direction and the government was fully focused on achieving sustainable development.

He expressed the hope that one day occupied Jammu and Kashmir would be freed and Daanish Schools would also be established there.

He remarked that children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also longed for Daanish Schools and similar educational opportunities.

He also assured full implementation of decisions taken with the AJK Joint Action Committee (JAAC) and directed the authorities to improve governance standards across the region. He stated that we are committed to the agreement signed between the government delegation and the JAAC.

AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said the project reflected the prime minister’s affection for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He paid tribute to the armed forces and reiterated that the day was not far when Kashmiris would secure their right to self-determination.

He said the children studying in Daanish Schools would emerge as future leaders and serve not only AJK but the entire country.

Notably, a US congressional panel has stated in its annual report that Pakistan’s recent military successes against India highlighted the effectiveness of Chinese-made weaponry.