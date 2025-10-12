PM Shehbaz vows decisive response to Afghanistan's provocations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s unprovoked aggression along Pakistan’s border, vowing a firm and effective response to any provocation and reiterating that there will be no compromise on the country’s defence.

The statement came after the Pakistan Army successfully took control of 19 Afghan border posts in response to cross-border attacks.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive action and praised their professionalism and courage. “We are proud of the professional capabilities of our armed forces,” he said.

He said: “Under the fearless leadership of the Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army gave a robust and effective reply to Afghanistan’s aggression. Multiple Afghan posts were destroyed, forcing them to retreat.”

He asserted, “Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty and defence. Any act of provocation will be met with a full and effective response.”

Read More: Pakistan ‘captures’ 19 Afghan posts in retaliation to unprovoked aggression along border

“Our defence is in strong hands. We know how to protect every inch of our homeland,” he added, stressing that the armed forces have always responded forcefully to any external aggression.

“The entire nation stands firmly behind our security forces,” the Prime Minister said.

He also raised concerns over terrorist activities being carried out against Pakistan from Afghan soil, stating: “Terrorist elements continue to operate from Afghanistan, carrying out attacks inside Pakistan. We have repeatedly shared intelligence with the Afghan authorities regarding the presence of groups like Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan.”

He added that these terrorist organizations are being supported by elements operating within Afghanistan. “Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to ensure that its territory is not used against Pakistan,” the Prime Minister concluded.