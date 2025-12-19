PM Shehbaz welcomes Australian interest in mines and minerals, highlights Reko Diq’s potential

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Australia relations and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the agriculture and livestock sectors, which hold significant potential for increased cooperation.

In a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Tim Kane, who paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Shehbaz also expressed his appreciation for Australia’s interest in Pakistan’s mining and minerals sector. He highlighted Reko-Diq as a prime example of Pakistan’s vast potential in this field.

Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed deepest condolences over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the Bondi Beach shooting, Sydney, on December 14, and said that Pakistan unequivocally condemned that cowardly act of terrorism.

He reiterated that Pakistan unequivocally condemned the cowardly act of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Australia during its time of grief. He emphasized that terrorism has no religion and must be condemned in all its forms, urging collective international action to eliminate this global menace.

The Prime Minister also commended the invaluable contribution of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Australia, which serves as a vital bridge between the two nations. He noted that both countries share strong people-to-people linkages and cultural ties, with a shared passion for cricket.

Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his warm regards to the Australian leadership and expressed his eagerness to work with them to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Tim Kane thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception and reaffirmed Australia’s keen desire to enhance Pakistan-Australia relations across all areas of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.