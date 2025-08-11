PM Shehbaz welcomes Gallup findings on business confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed pleasure over the latest Gallup Business Confidence Index, which indicates that Pakistan’s business confidence has surged to its highest level in four years, ARY News reported.

The report indicates that the country’s business community has growing optimism about the economic direction and governance.

According to the findings of Gallup Pakistan’s Q2 2025 survey, which was conducted between July 23 and 27, indicate that 61 percent of businesses rated “good” or “very good” about their current business operations, surging six points from the previous quarter.

The “Direction of the Country Score” saw an improvement of -2 percent, which is considered to be the best since Q4 2021.

PM Shehbaz Sharif gave the credit for the surge in Pakistan’s business confidence to different reforms, including the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which has updated tax processes and minimised corruption, Improvements in the energy sector, leading to reduced load-shedding and better infrastructure, and institutional transparency and accountability, which have increased investor trust.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that macroeconomic improvements are starting to benefit the common citizen, and the government is working hard to improve institutional performance.

He also lauded Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his economic team on their tireless efforts and their role in stabilising the economy.

According to the Gallup survey, a major drop in bribery has also been reported from 34 percent in Q4 2024 to 15 percent in Q2 2025, and the percentage is still decreasing because of governance reforms.

Despite the current challenges of inflation, high energy costs and taxation, 61 percent of businesses are optimistic about future conditions.

Overall, the sentiment specifies a slowly improving outlook for Pakistan’s business confidence, especially as the government expands discussions with the business community and introduces more investor-friendly policies.