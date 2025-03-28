web analytics
Friday, March 28, 2025
PM Shehbaz wishes King Charles a swift recovery

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif extended his good wishes to King Charles III of the United Kingdom for a swift recovery after the monarch underwent hospital observation due to temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

The prime minister took to his X timeline to express his well-wishes, stating that his thoughts and prayers are with King Charles III and the Royal Family during this time.

“Just learnt about His Majesty King Charles III’s ill health this morning. Wishing His Majesty a swift and full recovery,” PM Shehbaz wrote on his X timeline.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the Royal Family at this time,” the prime minister wrote.

According to UK media reports, the 76-year-old king required hospital observation on Thursday. He has since returned to Clarence House, although his afternoon engagements were postponed.

