PM directs speedy completion of development projects in Karachi

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the PM House here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The delegation of MQM-P was led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to Karachi development projects, the establishment of Hyderabad University, gas and power loadshedding, K-IV water projects and other issues.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing encroachment drive in the port city on orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was also present in the meeting.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے متحدہ قومی موومنٹ کے اراکینِ پارلیمنٹ کی ملاقات. ملاقات میں وفاقی وزیرِ منصوبہ بندی اسد عمر، رکنِ قومی اسمبلی خالد مقبول صدیقی اور سینیٹر فیصل سبزواری شامل pic.twitter.com/RsvEB4MKKI — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 24, 2021

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Asad Umar to ensure the timely completion of the federally funded development projects in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said timely completion of ongoing development projects is the utmost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“Federal will soon start construction work on newly announced projects in port city,” said PM, adding the PTI government was taking measures to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Karachi.

The premier assured the visiting delegation to remove all their reservations.