PM summons emergency session of federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called an emergency session of the federal cabinet amid the no-confidence motion against him under consideration in the National Assembly.

The cabinet session is scheduled at 9:00pm at the Prime Minister House with key decisions under consideration.

The cabinet meeting will also review the political situation of the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Deputy Speaker’s ruling over the no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

A review petition drafted by Azhar Siddique advocate and Faisal Chaudhry, against the April 07, 2022 verdict by a five-member bench of the apex court, filed in the Supreme Court by the advocate on record.

The petition has pleaded to the court for a review over the verdict given by the five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalized his consultations with legal experts over the matter, sources said.

The apex court will be pleaded in the petition that Article 69 is part of the constitution and the Supreme Court could not take the powers of the assembly, according to sources.

The government will plead for suspension of the verdict of the five-member bench and the National Assembly being allowed to function according to the rules, sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and legal experts ahead of a National Assembly session for vote on no-confidence motion.

The meeting reviewed strategy in the wake of the apex court’s decision.

