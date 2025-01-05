PM takes notice of illegal reinstatement of LESCO officers

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the illegal reinstatement of several officers who were fired for corruption in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

According to the details, a high-level committee has been formed to investigate corruption in LESCO, whose notification has also been issued.

The committee will complete the investigation and submit a report within 10 days, the committee has asked the Lesko management to respond to the allegations.

According to the notification, the Lesco management is accused of rehabilitating 12 officers by taking money, the management is also accused of purchasing equipment from an international company.

According to sources in the Energy Division, the appointment of former Chief Executive Chaudhry Amin has also been made against the law, the committee has summoned the current chief, Lesco Chairman Board and other officers to Islamabad tomorrow.

Read more: NEPRA imposes Rs10m fine on LESCO over safety lapse

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) over failure to implement safety measures.

According to NEPRA, LESCO had previously been instructed to complete the earthing of 100% of their poles, but they failed to implement the directions.

As a result, NEPRA has not only imposed the fine but also instructed LESCO to complete the earthing of the remaining steel structures within three months.

Additionally, LESCO has been ordered to complete the earthing of PCC poles within a year. Such fines were previously imposed on other companies such as K-Electric, FESCO, and GEPCO.