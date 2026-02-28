PM talks to Saudi Crown Prince, UAE President over situation in Gulf region after Israel-US attack on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan is ready to play a constructive role amidst the escalating situation in the Gulf region.

He was having a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud this evening.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the serious regional escalation as a result of the Israeli attack on Iran today, followed by the regrettable attacks on other Gulf countries.

He prayed that the blessings of the Holy Month of Ramadan bring peace to the region.

Assuring the Saudi leadership of Pakistan’s full solidarity and support in the current situation, the Prime Minister said Pakistan will always stand with its Saudi brethren at all times to come, and under all circumstances.

Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and our brotherly Gulf countries in this perilous time.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role for peace. He prayed that the blessings of Ramadan bring calm and stability to our region.

Besides that, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this evening.

He strongly condemned the serious regional tensions as a result of Israel’s attack on Iran today, followed by regrettable strikes against the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Shehbaz Sharif assured Pakistan’s full solidarity and support to the leadership and people of the UAE in this difficult hour.

He said Pakistan will always stand by its Emirati brethren as the strong brotherly relations between the two countries have stood the test of time.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a Pakistani citizen in a missile attack on Abu Dhabi and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.