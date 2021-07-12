PM Imran for third-party vigilance to monitor Punjab development projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, while chairing a meeting regarding the Punjab development package, has directed the authorities concerned to adopt scientific means and third-party vigilance to monitor the completion of development projects in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting through video-link, the prime minister directed the officials of all district and relevant departments for timely completion of the development projects.

PM Imran stressed putting special focus on the development package at the district level to ensure the provision of facilities to the general public.

Prime Minister’s Office should be kept informed of the quarterly review and progress report of the Punjab Development Package, he directed Punjab officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar informed the premier that the budget of development projects for fiscal year 2021-22 had been increased by 66 percent while a total of 5,889 schemes were completed in the previous year.

The meeting was informed that funds had been allocated for various sectors including Rs 54 billion for education, Rs 99 billion for health, Rs 100 billion for District Development Package, Rs 36.5 billion for agriculture, Rs 11.3 billion for social security, Rs 12.2 billion for industry and Rs five billion for information technology sector. The development budget is expected to create 350,000 jobs.

The virtual meeting from Lahore was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser to Punjab CM Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officials. Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib joined from Islamabad