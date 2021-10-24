‘PM to unveil food support program after concluding foreign visit’

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a food support program after returning from the foreign visit, ARY News reported.

While talking to media in Faisalabad, Farrukh Habib said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given mega projects to the Faisalabad city.

He said that all projects of roads, sewerage and clean water will be completed by the government besides installing water filtration plants in each public park.

He announced that a high-performance cricket academic will be established by the government.

The government is efficiently working on the establishment of economic zones. Those living in rented houses will be given their own homes as the government has approved Rs60 billion loans for the houses, he added.

“Sehat cards will be provided to the citizens soon. PM Imran Khan will unveil a food support program after returning to the country. The low-income families are being given ration cards.”

