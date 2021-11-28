PM to inaugurate Al-Qadir University at Sohawa tomorrow

JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Al-Qadir University at Sohawa in Jhelum on Monday, ARY News reported.

Based on Islamic teachings, Sufism and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in character building and promoting modern knowledge among the youth.

A block of the university has been completed, while construction of two academic blocks has been underway.

Around 60 girls and boys students have been enrolled in the university.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid foundation stone of Al-Qadir University, in October 2019, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

He said that preparing a lot of knowledgeable and talented youth with moral strength was need of the hour.

He emphasized the need of an education system that acts for self-development and a source of bringing positive change in the society.

