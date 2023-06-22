PM, UNSG discuss rehabilitation of Pakistan’s flood victims

PARIS: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday he discussed with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the current status of rehabilitation of Pakistan’s flood victims and they agreed that the international community needed to deliver on its pledges for climate justice.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “In my meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact, we discussed the current status of rehabilitation of Pakistan’s flood victims.”

“I thanked the Secretary General for his consistent and powerful advocacy of climate change and his call for helping the developing countries to cope with the challenge. We agreed that the international community needs to deliver on its pledges for climate justice. Pakistanis will never forget how the Secretary General came forward to plead the case of flood victims at the global forums after devastating floods in Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, PM Sharif addressed the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France tonight.

The premier has asked the international community to devise a policy for economic justice and fairness.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has urged the world countries to come forward in generous terms to formulate and provide an opportunity, a system and a mechanism to satisfy the most vulnerable at a minimum and create harmony in terms of economic justice and fairness to save the world from trouble, quoted Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister said that unless we come out with a fair, comfortable and judicious formula for the distribution of financial resources, the world will never be in peace.

Giving details about destructions caused by climate-induced devastating floods in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said last year we had the most devastating floods in Pakistan, which completely changed our lifestyle.

He said 33 million people were affected; millions of Acers of standing crops were washed away.

He said seventeen hundred people died in general, half a million animals were drowned and two million houses either completely demolished or partially damaged.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said now we have to cope up hundreds of millions of dollars from our pockets with our scar resources and provide money to the flood-affected people of the country.

He also expressed gratitude to friendly countries for their valuable and timely response and contribution.