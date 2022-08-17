PM visits Lt General Sarfaraz Ali’s house to offer condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali’s house and offered his condolences on the unfortunate demise of the Lasbela Helicopter crash, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PM visited Lt General Sarfraz Ali’s house on Wednesday along with Defence Minister Khwaja Asif and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. The PM prayed for the martyr and offered his condolences to the martyr’s family.

He said that our martyrs are our pride, and they have never refrained from sacrificing their lives for the safety of our country. May it be the war against terrorism or any natural disaster, our soldiers have taken the charge to protect the nation.

The whole nation and he is indebted to our martyrs, he added.

Earlier on August 14, the PM visited Major Talha Manaan’s house and offer his condolences to his family.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

