PM visits residence of martyred Lt Col Shahzada Gul Faraz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the home of Lieutenant Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz in Mansehra, who was martyred while leading security forces during the operation against Fitna al Khawarij.

The Prime Minister met with the martyr’s mother, wife, children and other family members and offered prayers for the martyr.

The Prime Minister also visited the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz, offered fateha and prayed for his elevated status as well as for patience for his family.

Shehbaz Sharif said Lieutenant Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz sacrificed his life for the protection of the homeland. He said the martyr set a supreme example of courage and bravery.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation takes pride in its martyrs and their families. He said the nation can never forget their sacrifices.

He assured that the government and Pakistan Army will fully take care of the martyr’s family.

The premier also announced the establishment of a Daanish School in Mansehra in the name of Lieutenant Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz.