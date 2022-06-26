PM vows to enhance provincial role in anti-terror combat

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to enhance provincial role in anti-terror combat through the National Action Plan (NAP).

PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting on the law and order situation of the country in Lahore today.

He said that the entire nation is on the same page on the narrative against terrorism and stands by its armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

He said efforts will continue till the eradication of terrorism, and no compromise will be made for the defence of the motherland.

He also reviewed the law and order situation in Punjab and expressed concerns over the rise in street crimes. He ordered concerned authorities to ensure the security of the citizens.

He added that police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) would change the public opinion about them by exhibiting good performance.

PM Sharif expressed regret over ignoring the role of the provinces in the National Action Plan (NAP) by previous governments that increased terrorism and vowed to enhance the provincial role in anti-terror combat through NAP.

The premier said that good law and order in the country is a prerequisite for the restoration of the national economy and its growth. Prime Minister lauded the performance of law enforcement agencies for fulfilling Financial Action Task Force (FATF) conditions.

PM Sharif was apprised of the measures for the eradication of terrorism and the threats posed in this regard.

