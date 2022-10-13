PM waives off fees for Balochistan, ex-FATA students of Islamia varsity     

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has waived off all educational expenses for students from Balochistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (ex-FATA) studying at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the PM’s Office, Islamia University Bahawalpur will charge no fees and dues from the students belonging to Balochistan and ex-FATA in line with PM Shehbaz Sharif’s policy of encouraging youth to acquire higher education.

The federal government and Islamia University each will bear 50 percent of the expenses on account of the education of the students from the two areas, the PM Office said in the notification.

The decision was aimed at promoting national integration and nation-building by facilitating the youth from Balochistan and ex-FATA.

On the directive of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the students expelled from the university have also been restored besides the cancellation of the notices issued to them.

Earlier in September, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed announced that the students from flood-affected areas, enrolled at public and private universities, would get fee deferral for two semesters.

In a statement to state-run news agency APP, the HEC Chairman said all public and private universities were working to facilitate people of the flood-hit areas, adding that veterinary universities had also been directed to support livestock in these devastated areas.

He also announced that the higher education commission was also working out a proper plan for compensating the universities in the flood-hit areas.

