PM Shehbaz warns against ‘negligence’ in implementation of Kissan Package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that he would not tolerate any ‘negligence’ in the implementation of the Kissan Package announced by the incumbent government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the execution of the package, said the government was providing a subsidy on the tube wells to farmers in the flood-ravaged areas.

He said the government was extending all possible support to the farmers in this distressing moment to enable them to sow the upcoming crop. He also assured that the government would take all possible measures to operationalise the Gwadar Port.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to use Gwadar Port for the cargo of 50% of wheat and urea as the operationalisation of the port was essential for the uplift of the Balochistan province.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the implementation of the Kissan Package, tube well subsidy to the farmers in flood-hit areas, and facilitation of the farmers for the upcoming crop.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Dr Musaddiq Malik, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema and senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif unveiled Kissan package for farmers after heavy rains and subsequent floods hit the agriculture sector.

Addressing a press conference alongside other federal ministers, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government would provide loans worth Rs1800 billion to the farmers for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-33.

Giving details of the Kissan package, the prime minister noted that the markup on the loans, provided to farmers from flood-affected areas, has been waived off and the government has allocated nearly Rs11 billion in this regard.

The premier further said that the federal and provincial governments would also provide more than Rs8 billion to small farmers in flood-affected areas.

He also announced loans worth Rs50 billion to youngsters living in rural areas – who are willing to become professional farmers. “The loans to youngsters would be provided on a markup less than the market rate and the government will set aside nearly Rs6.5 billion for this venture,” he added.

