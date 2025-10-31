PM Shehbaz launches fourth phase of Youth Laptop Scheme 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to investing in education, technology, and skill development for the country’s youth.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, senior government officials, students, and alumni of previous laptop schemes.

A contingent of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police presented a guard of honour to recipients of the Youth Laptop Scheme on the prime minister’s directives. Special documentaries showcasing the success stories of the 2023 and 2024 alumni were also screened.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “Today marks a historic day in Pakistan’s journey of youth empowerment.”

He noted that the scheme continues the vision he launched in 2010 as Chief Minister of Punjab to promote education, fine arts, culture, sports, and information technology. Despite natural disasters such as floods, he emphasized, “not a single penny was cut from the youth development funds because education and empowerment are our top priorities.”

Shehbaz Sharif expressed pride that Pakistan is among the few countries developing policies on artificial intelligence and entering semiconductor manufacturing, calling it a sign of the country’s bright technological future.

“The Almighty blessed me with the honour to serve the youth,” he said. “This programme is not for personal glory but for our young citizens, who are the future architects of Pakistan. The new logo — Youth of Pakistan: Making Pakistan Great — embodies that spirit of national pride and merit.”

The prime minister highlighted that more than 100,000 laptops have been distributed purely on merit since 2011, with an investment of Rs40–50 billion. He added that Rs500 billion has been allocated for youth education, skills, and empowerment, describing it as “an investment in the nation’s destiny.”