PMA apprehends Delta strain of virus spread amid SOPs violation

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has apprehended spread of Delta strain of the coronavirus in Pakistan amid blatant violations of the SOPs, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Secretary General Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaisar Sajjad has demanded shutdown of the shopping malls, cattle markets and wedding halls over non-compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The rate of coronavirus positive cases surging for last one week in the country”, PMA secretary general said.

“Delta strain of coronavirus, which was first surfaced in India, rapidly spreads,” he said.

He demanded closure of cattle markets, shopping places and marriage halls over non-compliance of the precautionary measures.

“It is responsibility of the government to protect the life and property of general public,” he said.

In an early statement Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) official said, “Every time the number of cases start going down, we become complacent and reopen everything, which leads to another wave.”

“The COVID-19 vaccination rate is slow across the country,” he said, urging people to get vaccinated at the earliest to protect themselves from the virus.

Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had already warned on Friday that there are clear signs of the fourth COVID-19 wave hitting the country.