PMD cautions against heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an extreme weather alert has warned against heavy to very heavy rainfall and flooding in various areas of the country on July 09 and 10.

Met Office has cautioned against flooding in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab’s northeast, Kashmir and Baluchistan on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an advisory warned against flooding in rain drains and local streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, D.G. Khan, Kashmir and Baluchistan’s Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseer Abad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Qalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat districts.

PMD has warned that heavy rainfall and downpour could cause landslides in KP districts, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir, causing roadblocks and hurdles in traffic flow.

The low-lying areas in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar feared to be submerged owing to heavy rainfall, according to the Met Office.

Karachi weather

Met Office has forecast drizzling in Karachi and other areas of Sindh’s coastal belt during next few days.

Weather will remain cloudy with suspended sea breeze. The high ratio of humidity, about 79 percent, will enhance the feel-like temperature in the city.

