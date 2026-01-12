PMD dismisses social media claims of severe cold wave

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday rejected reports circulating on social media about an impending severe cold wave in Pakistan.

According to the department, there is no likelihood of any unusual or historically severe cold spell across the country between 16 and 25 January.

Temperatures are expected to remain within the normal range, and no forecast of record-breaking cold has been issued.

The Met Office has advised the public not to rely on unverified weather reports shared on social media and to depend solely on official and credible forecasts. It reiterated that claims of an intense cold wave currently circulating online are baseless.

Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore five, Karachi nine, Peshawar four, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus-four, Murree zero and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and cold in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag minus-three degree centigrade, Jammu four, Leh minus-nine, while Shopian and Baramula minus-two degree centigrade.