PMD forecast another monsoon spell in country from July 13

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of monsoon rainfall in the country from July 13, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

More monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central areas of the country from July 12 and to continue till 17th July, according to the weather report.

The monsoon currents will enter in the upper areas of Pakistan on July 14 and bring rainfall with thunderstorm in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Potohar region, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Under the influence of this weather system heavy rainfall is expected in Azad Kashmir, Hazara division, Gilgit and various districts of Punjab from July 14 to 16.

The recent monsoon rains have killed 86 people and injured 151 across Pakistan since June 25.

As per details, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report stated that six people have lost their lives and nine others were injured in the heavy rains across the country in the last 24 hours.

NDMA data shows that so far 86 deaths and 151 injuries to people have been reported, which includes 16 women and 37 children, whereas 97 houses have so far been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

Punjab has most number of people who died where 52 people were in the heavy rains and 20 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), six were killed in Balochistan, the NDMA report read.