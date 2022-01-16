PMD forecast another weather system to bring rain in country

ISLAMABAD: A weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday, the Met Office forecast on Sunday.

The weather system may persist in upper parts till Thursday, according to the weather report.

Rain or snowfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu and Barkhan in Balochistan on Tuesday and Wednesday under the influence of this weather system.

Rain with snowfalls over the hills is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the weather report.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned against likely landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside after the rainfall.

The Met Office has advised all concerned Authorities to remain vigilant during the forecast period.

