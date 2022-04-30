PMD forecast dust storm for Karachi and adjoining districts

KARACHI: Dust storm may occur in Karachi and adjoining districts of Sindh on 1st or 2nd May, the Met Office has predicted in a weather report.

A westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan from 1st May (Sunday). This weather system will bring dust-thunderstorm and rain in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that duststorm may also occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts on 1st or 2nd May.

Prevailing severe heat wave condition over interior Sindh would persist till Sunday or Monday 2nd May, according to the weather report.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 46-48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur districts during the period. While, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot & Hyderabad districts may experience maximum temperature between 42-44 Celsius.

The Met Office has also advised people to take care during peak heatwave hours.

The weather in Karachi likely to remain hot and humid with maximum temperature ranges between 37-39 degree Celsius.

Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in Balochistan, Sindh during 01st and 02nd May, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir during 02nd and 03rd May.

The Met Office in a statement earlier said that the westerly wave likely to enter in western parts of the country may persist till May 5 (Thursday).

