PMD forecast heatwave in interior Sindh from today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave in the interior Sindh in the last week of Ramadan from Tuesday (today) to 02 May 2022.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 46-48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur districts during the period. While, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot and Hyderabad districts may experience maximum temperature between 43-45 degree Celsius.

People have been advised to take care during peak heatwave hours.

The weather in Karachi likely to remain hot and humid during the period with maximum temperature ranges between 36-38 degree Celsius.

Hot and very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province, whereas partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions are likely along the Sindh coast.

Met Office in its advisory said that due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 26th April (today) to Monday (2nd May).

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh yesterday declared heatwave alert for Sindh’s various districts advising all concerned departments to take precautionary measures.

PDMA Sindh has issued letters to district administration of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Badin, Tharparker and other districts.

Day temperatures are also likely to remain 06-08°Celsius above normal in Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

General public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours with judicious use of water.

Comments