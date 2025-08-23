PMD forecast heavy rains in Sindh and Baluchistan from Aug 27

KARACHI: Heavy rains are expected in Sindh and eastern and southern Baluchistan from 27th to 29th August, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a forecast.

Fresh monsoon system may affect Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 27. Rainfall is expected in Sindh and Baluchistan between August 27 and 29.

Rainfall is also expected in Mithi, Thar Parkar, Umer Kot and Mirpur Khas from Saturday evening to 26th August with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar districts from today until 26th August.

According to the Met. Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

The PMD earlier forecast torrential rains with wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from 23rd to 27th August.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) earlier issued a weather alert, warning heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 24 to 28.

According to the NDMA, heavy downpours are expected in Karachi as well as Hyderabad and issued urban flooding warning in low-lying areas of both cities.

The NDMA spokesperson has cautioned residents about potential urban flooding due to the expected torrential rain. Citizens are advised to avoid travelling on submerged roads and to stay away from electric poles and exposed wiring during the rain spells.

The authority urges all relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure necessary measures in place to deal with any emergency situation arising from the severe weather conditions.

It is to be noted here that at least 15 persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi in the devastating impacts of heavy monsoon showers that started on Tuesday.

Following the spell, Karachi witnessed urban flooding as the city’s vulnerable infrastructure had been exposed.