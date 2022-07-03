PMD forecast likely rainfall in Karachi from this evening or night

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted likely rainfall in Karachi from this evening, ARY News reported.

A monsoon system persists over the Arabian Sea, eastern Sindh and adjoining Rajasthan will likely to bring wind or thunderstorm with rainfall this evening or night.

The weather system is likely to become stronger in coming days and will prevail till 5th July, according to Met Office.

Widespread rain with a few heavy or very heavy falls are likely to occur from today till 5th July in Karachi division, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts.

Scattered rain, with isolated with a few heavy or very heavy falls also expected in Nawabshah, NosheroFeroz, Khaipur, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and Kashmore Distts during the same period.

The PMD has predicted another monsoon system to follow the prevailing weath system, which has been currently present over the eastern India and the Bay of Bengal.

The new monsoon system will affect the weather in the region, 18 hours after the current weather system subside, according to the weather department.

Earlier, the Met Office said that the sea conditions may become rough to very rough from July 03 – 05 and advised fishermen to take extra care while venturing into the sea during the period.

