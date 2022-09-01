PMD forecast normal to above normal rainfall in September

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted normal to above normal rainfall in September in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab and Sindh during September.

Most parts of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan are expected to receive normal to slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit Baltistan and northern parts of KP may receive nearly normal rainfall during the forecast month, Met Office predicted.

The PMD has cautioned that isolated heavy downpours can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP but the likelihood remains lower.

Rains during the month of September may have a good impact on the growth and vegetation of kharif crops, PMD stated.

